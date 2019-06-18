HATE CRIME

GRAFITTI glorifying the Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan has been scrawled across the walls of the Barbican Gate just yards from Antrim town centre.

The 201-year-old building was lovingly restored with financial backing from the Heritage Lottery Fund back in 2005.

But since then its walls have been a blank canvas for vandals, and down the years it has been defaced by paramilitary slogans and even messages taunting the families of the young soldiers gunned down at Massereene Barracks in 2009.

Things took a sinister twist on Saturday, however, when images of Klansmen carrying Nazi flags - along with a burning cross - were crudely drawn.

There was also the slogan ‘Nazis run free’ along with pictures of cannabis leaves and drug use.

*Read the full story in this week’s Antrim Guardian