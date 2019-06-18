Jim's 2,500 mile journey from Portstewart for a new knee

by Julie Magee

A PORTSTEWART pensioner who travelled more than 2,500 miles to undergo knee replacement surgery in Lithuania is urging others who are in pain to follow suit.

After being told he would have to wait for more than two years for operation in Northern Ireland, Jim Montgomery decided to explore his options further afield.

He said: “I'm friendly with Liam Beckett who has had the same surgery in Lithuania and he encouraged me to go abroad for medical treatment.

“I was nervous but I'd do it all again. The amazing thing is that it won't cost me a penny and I would encourage others to do the same, rather than enduring pain for months or even years.”

Father-of-two Jim had been struggling to walk on his left leg for years when he went to see his GP. He recalled: “My doctor sent me for a X-ray and I was referred to a consultant who said I needed a total knee replacement and my left leg straightened.

