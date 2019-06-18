Man 'in a critical condition' following Dungannon crash 

A MAN in his 30s was in a critical condition yesterday evening, Monday, after a car crashed into a tree in Dungannon at the weekend.

The incident, involving a silver BMW X5, happened on the Moy Road shortly after 5am on Sunday.

PSNI Inspector Kitt told the Courier: “One man, believed to be the driver of the car, was taken to hospital and his condition is described as critical.

“The road was closed at its junctions with the Old Moy Road and the Culkerran Road.”

The Police Inspector made a public appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 458 16/06/19,” added the Inspector.