Portrush experiences apartment boom

PLANNERS are handling applications for over 200 apartments in Portrush as developers tap into the resort's rejuvenated image.

The statistic was revealed at a public meeting on Monday aimed at appraising locals of progress in regeneration work ahead of The Open Championship.

At the town hall event, officers said a £6.5m public realm facelift was 99 percent complete with only a ‘deep clean’ left to do.

But the task had proved more complicated than expected due to ‘third-party contractors’ who have descended on the town.

“All of a sudden everyone came in at the same time,” said Causeway Coast and Glens Regeneration Manager, Alan Jeffers.

“There are currently 200 apartments in the planning process so that's a fair bit of development coming into Portrush.”

