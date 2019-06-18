Schools' report expected 2020

THREE schools have been told they have until next spring to draw up plans addressing the rising number of empty desks in the Coleraine area.

Coleraine College, Dunluce, and North Coast Integrated College were singled out in the Education Authority's latest Action Plan for the Causeway Coast and Glens region.

The report says managing authorities at all three schools must “develop options for future provision” by March 2020.

The authors offer no clues about the model of future provision expected in the non-selective post-primary sector.

However, they do say the schools should ensure places are “located as required” and “address school provision where sustainability is an issue.”

