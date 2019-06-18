Inferno devours 'historic' builders merchants

Inferno devours 'historic' builders merchants

The scene at JP Corry LTD near Cloughmills on Sunday evening where 36 Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) personnel with seven fire appliances battled to bring the blaze under control.

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

A CLOUGHMILLS woman has described the 'disbelief' and 'sadness' among onlookers as the well known JP Corry Ltd premises on the A26 went up in flames right  before their eyes.
Thankfully no one was injured, with a NIFRS statement released yesterday afternoon describing the cause of the fire as “accidental” with “no reported injuries and all persons are accounted for.”
Knockahollet resident Jacqui Kirkpatrick saw the inferno develop from behind the police cordon.
She told The Chronicle:
“The fire was spreading quicker than the Fire Brigade could fight it as you could see that both the front and the back of the building were well alight at that time.

*For full story see this week's Chronicle in shops now. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130