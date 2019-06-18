Kingsmills PS has ‘sustainability issues’

KINGSMILLS Primary School, Whitecross, has been identified as having sustainability issues by the Education Authority (EA).

An annual action plan published by the EA yesterday (Monday), detailed areas where schools should be shut, merged or expanded.

Kingsmills is just one of 22 schools across Northern Ireland where “sustainability is an issue” but any decision to shut them down would have to be subject to a consultation.

While the action plan names individual schools, it stops short of making specific recommendations.

This is the third such plan published by the EA, in conjunction with the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS).

EA Interim Director of Education Kim Scott said several schools were too small to adequately provide pupils with access to a broad and balanced curriculum, extensive extracurricular activities, and high-quality pastoral care.

“In many areas of Northern Ireland there are too many school places for the size of the population, while in other areas and sectors, there are not enough places.

“Area planning seeks solutions to these issues to ensure all pupils have the opportunity to fulfil their potential.

“Some areas may have relatively simple solutions such as increasing the enrolment number of a school, while other areas may require amalgamations, closures, change of school management type, or sharing of resources,” she said.

“The area planning process brings all education bodies in Northern Ireland around the same table to seek solutions to the often complex challenges including changing demographics and multiple school sectors within specific areas.

“All local solutions will of course be subject to full consultation.

“The purpose of area planning is to ensure that children, no matter where they live or what school sector they choose, have access to high quality education that is delivered in schools that are educationally and financially sustainable.”

To view the action plan visit https://www.eani.org.uk/sites/default/files/2019-06/Annual%20Action%20Plan%202019-21.pdf