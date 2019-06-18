McGuckian family raise over £25,000 for Cystic Fibrosis Trust

SOME readers may remember that back in April we ran a story about the inspirational McGuckian family who were aiming to raise £10,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust by running the Belfast Marathon.

The family not only reached their £10,000 target, but smashed through it TWICE over and raised in excess of £25,000!!

They want to thank everyone who contributed to the final amount. The money was recently presented to Cystic Fibrosis Trust as family member Terri Darragh was diagnosed with CF at six months old.

Terri, now 37, hosted a BBQ for the crew and the final amount raised was revealed.

Back in April we told the story of how the family had initially started out to form a relay team, but as big families often do, they pulled together and entered 12 relay teams, as well as a number of them running the full marathon.

The McGuckians, Cassleys, Corrigans, Donnellys, Brollys, Archibalds, McPolands, McKennas, Clancys and Connollys are based in Dunloy, Armoy, Ballerin, Poyntzpass, Blackwater town and Maghera to name but a few – and they want to thank family, friends and acquaintances who donated to this fantastic final amount.

Not only have they raised an amazing amount for charity, some of them have well and truly been bitten by the running bug and are covering many a mile with smiles on their faces!

One thing is for sure, the McGuckian family have shone the spotlight on Cystic Fibrosis and raised a phenomenal amount – watch this space as we at The Chronicle are sure this won't be the last we'll be hearing from them!