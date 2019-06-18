Newry Southern Relief Road community consultation

THE Department for Infrastructure (DfI) will be hosting a community consultation on the provision of the new Southern Relief Road next week.

Plans include advancing the design and development of a new strategic road link to the south of Newry between the A1 Dublin Road and the A2 Warrenpoint Road.

This would provide an alternative route for strategic traffic that avoids Newry city centre.

The proposed scheme aims to provide a strategic transport link from the A1 Belfast-Dublin key transport corridor to the A2 Warrenpoint Road dual carriageway.

The preferred route would commence on the A2 Warrenpoint Road, along the frontage of Greenbank Industrial Estate, cross the Newry River and Canal to the south of Drumalane Quarry and then continue in a westerly direction towards the A1, connecting into and upgrading the existing Ellisholding Junction.

The community consultation event aims to seek feedback that will help shape the final design of the scheme and offer the general public an opportunity to engage directly with representatives of DfI, as well as other members of the project team.

The consultation will consist of a variety of avenues including staffed community consultation events, unstaffed exhibition displays, the DfI website, email and telephone exchange.

Comment sheets shall be available at all venues for feedback.

Members of the project team will be present during the staffed events and will be contactable throughout the consultation process.

The community consultation will take place in the Sean Hollywood Arts Centre on Wednesday, June 26, and Thursday, June 27, from 10am to 9pm.

Unstaffed exhibition displays will also be located at the Sean Hollywood Arts Centre, Newry City Library, the Monaghan Row council offices and Warrenpoint Town Hall until Friday, August 23.

The exhibitions will be available for viewing during the normal opening hours of each venue.

A spokesperson for the DfI stated: “DfI welcome any comments and will continue to consider these as part of the design and assessment process in order to finalise the preferred route.

“You may make representation using the feedback forms provided at the venues, or by email, letter and telephone by August 23 2019.”

Email Southern.SRI@infrastructure-ni.gov.uk to enter your response or send a letter to SRI Team, DfI Roads, Southern Division, Marlborough House, Craigavon, BT64 1AD. Telephone: 02838 320 336.

All project information is available at https://www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/articles/newry-southern-relief-road-overview

Any comments you make to DfI during this consultation process will not affect your statutory rights to make further subsequent representations upon publication of the draft Direction and Vesting Orders and the Environmental Statement.