Stroke services come under the spotlight

Causeway Hospital.

CONTROVERSIAL proposals for a radical shake-up of stroke services in Northern Ireland will come under the spotlight at Coleraine's Lodge Hotel next month.
A councillor, who has flagged up his concerns over Causeway hospital not being featured in the planned overhaul, is urging residents to make their voices heard on Monday, July 1.
The Department of Health has published details of 'public engagement' events across the province as part of a 12-week consultation.

*For full story see this week's paper in shops now.

