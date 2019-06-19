Golden Jubilee celebrations for Fr Scanlon in Cloghan

Fr Michael Scanlon celebrated the Golden Jubilee of his ordination to the Priesthood in St Mary’s Church, Cloghan with a special Mass of Thanksgiving on Sunday last.

He was joined on the occasion by Bishop of Ardagh & Clonmacnois, Francis Duffy, his predecessor retired Bishop Colm O’Reilly, many Priests of the Diocese, his sister Mary & extended family, his Lourdes Family and parishioners both past and present.

It was a wonderful celebration of a very special man. This was evident by the huge numbers that turned out both for the Mass and for thecelebrations in St Mary’s Hall.

Fr Michael came to the Parish of Gallen & Rynagh (Cloghan & Banagher) in August 1992 and has become an integral part of the community over the last 27 years.

A special to thanks to everyone who organised the celebrations, prepared the village, Cloghan Hall Committee, the people who decorated the Church and to all who participated in the Mass. A wonderful day was had by all and the parish wishes Fr Michael every health and happiness in the years to come.

