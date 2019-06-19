Omagh man left 'in fear' after flat targeted in spate of anti social activity

Connie Duffy

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Email:

connie.duffy@tyronecon.co.uk

Police are hunting two thugs who smashed up an Omagh man's flat in the early hours of Thursday morning last.

Eddie Coyle, from Shandon Park, was sleeping when metal sockets were hurled through all 10 of his windows. It left broken glass scattered all over his rooms and has left him scared for his future.

Mr Coyle, who has lived in the area for the past 14 years, also lost his son in tragic circumstances earlier this year and is still coming to terms with that. He has appealed for peace.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Constitution.

