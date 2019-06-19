Roscrea's Paul Spencer takes AIMS 'Best Actor' Award

ROSCREA’S accomplished actor, writer and Director, Paul Spencer won the ‘Best Actor’ Award from the Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) last weekend, his third time to win one of the country’s most coveted theatrical awards.

Last month Roscrea Musical Society staged a very successful production of ‘My Fair Lady,’ for which Paul was nominated and won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Henry Higgins; his fourth nomination, after he was nominated for ‘Best Comedian’ for playing Toby in ‘God Bless Archie Dean’ in 2005, won ‘Best Comedian’ for playing Nathan Detroit in ‘Guys and Dolls’ in 2010 and won ‘Best Actor’ for his part as ‘Gomez’ in ‘The Addams Family’ in 2016.

Last weekend Paul and other members of the cast of ‘My Fair Lady’ travelled to the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney for the annual AIMS Awards, where Paul beat off some very tough competition for the coveted accolade.

Paul’s ‘Best Actor’ award was among five won by musical societies from Tipperary, after the county secured ten nominations for the annual awards, with Thurles Musical Society member Cathal O’Donoghue the first to take an award for Tipperary for his role as Eamonn de Valera in ‘Michael Collins.’

Nenagh won two awards; one won by Nenagh Choral Society for Best Visual Presentation for their production of ‘Hairspray’ and the second by Nenagh Youth Group who won Best Ensemble for ‘Raise Your Voice’ from their production ‘Sister Act.’

Carrick-on-Suir won the Best Programme Award for Chicago and the celbratory banquet after the Awards ceremony was hosted by AIMS President and Carrick-on-Suir native, Seamus Power.