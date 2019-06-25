Tributes paid to Ballykelly music legend

FAMILY and friends have paid tribute to a talented and much-loved musician from Ballykelly who passed away last Friday (June 21).

Conducted by Canon H Given, the funeral service of ‘local legend' Kenny Peace, 70, took place at Tamlaghtfinlagan Church, Ballykelly, on Sunday (June 23).

Remembered as a ‘fantastic musician’ and a ‘true gentleman’, Kenny was set to be part of The Big Busk for Stendhal project in the summer.

Members of The Big Busk paid their respects to the well-known performer saying: “Limavady just lost one of its greatest musicians, storytellers and gentleman.

“A local legend who recently agreed that he would share some experiences (tells the best stories) with us at the big busk because he believed in helping young musicians.

“Unfortunately we never got the chance.

“RIP Kenneth Peace our thoughts are with your family.

“You were an inspiration to many musicians in our town and you left behind a void not many a musician is talented enough to fill.

“A total Legend RIP.”

Speaking on behalf of the Peace family, Kenneth's daughter, Melanie paid tribute to her father saying: “Thanks on behalf of myself and all the family for all the lovely messages and well wishes over the last few days!

“The stories we’ve read on here and heard have helped us immensely!

“We have laughed and we have cried we have reminisced but most of all we have mourned the passing of our daddy who has gone now and can never be replaced!

“A major part of our lives has been ripped away and there will forever be a massive void that cannot be filled!

“My daddy was our hero, he was the life and soul of everything and we will miss him forever.

“Our lives and this world will never be the same without him!

“Sleep tight Daddy you were the best!”

Kenny’s school friends also paid their respects, describing the Ballykelly man as a “free spirit” who was “one in a million.”

One tribute read: “A colourful character I will always remember Kenny as someone who made you feel good in his company. “May your God be with you Kenny.”

Another tribute read: “So many great memories and gigs.

“Kenny was one of a kind, I remember going to him for guitar lessons which was the start of a life long friendship.

“He will be sorely missed by all his musical friends and his lovely family. RIP.”

Kenneth was a much loved partner of Margaret, a loving father of Sonya, Melanie, Laura, and Samantha, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, and also a dear brother of Royston and Alannah including the late Norella and Trevor.