Clogher Childcare Hub work underway

PLANS for a Childcare Hub at Clogher Valley are well under way.

The work is set to be completed between 18 and 24 months.

Temporary provisions are being made for Clogher Valley Pre-school to make use of Clogher Community Centre to allow for the development of the new Clogher Childcare Hub.

The application for the development of the new Childcare Hub was received on 24th May last year, for the renovation of Clogher Workhouse on the Tullybroom Road, Clogher.

As the building is situated to the side of Clogher Pre-school Play Group’s current facilities, they have to be removed from these facilities temporarily during the renovations.

The plans will see the extension of the current Clogher Workhouse admin building and its surroundings in order to accommodate the new hub.

It is understood that after the renovation has taken place, Clogher Valley Pre-school Playgroup, SureStart, Creche and offices for Early Years admin will all be located within the same building and surrounding area, and additional day care facilities will become available.

Siobhan Fitzpatrick, Chief Executive Officer at Early Years explained: “We are aiming to build an innovative site for childcare in the Clogher area.

“We intend on bringing together Clogher Valley Playgroup, SureStart and developing a new day care centre for children aged three to 12.

“We also intend to use the building as a youth building, training rooms, and a base for the admin staff of the Early Years team within the Western area.