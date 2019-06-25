New scheme launched to tackle drug abuse in Borough's estates

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Policing and Community Safety Partnership have unveiled a trail-blazing new scheme designed to tackle the scourge of drug abuse in the Borough’s estates.

An initiative known as RAPID - Remove All Prescription and Illegal Drugs - which was designed to remove dangerous substances from local streets by providing drug disposal bins, has been launched at the Old Courthouse.

*Read the full story in this week’s Antrim Guardian

