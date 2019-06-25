Our port is your port!

IN A MATTER of weeks our council will be asked whether they are prepared to hand over one of the borough's harbours to the authority that runs Londonderry's Port.

It's all part of a plan to attract more cruise ships to the north-west by creating embarkation points in both Donegal and the Causeway Coast.

Currently running and maintaining the quay comes at a cost to the rate-payer. Even so, voluntarily giving up any sort of infrastructural asset is not something a local authority does do lightly.

That's why Foyle Port is hoping to convince councillors to look beyond district boundaries and consider how the north-west can advance if the talent, natural resources and economic assets of the region are combined.

And with Brexit looming, Chief Executive Brian McGrath believes he has a unique trump card to play.

“Because we were formed in 1854, and pre-date partition, we are recognised by both the Irish and British governments as being the statutory body responsible for all of Lough Foyle. In that respect we are a UK and European port at the same time,” he said.

*Read the full story in this week's Chronicle.