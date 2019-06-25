Ronan reflects on successful term as Tullamore Rotary President

OVER 50 guests attended the the Tullamore & District Rotary Club annual President’s dinner in the Tullamore DEW Old Bonded Warehouse on Saturday last, June 22.

Guests celebrated another successful year for the club and were treated to a delicious three course meal and top-quality entertainment by the Easy Singles Band.

The main focus of the night was the Presidential handover. After dinner, outgoing President Ronan Berry addressed the room and provided a recap of the past year and an overview of the club values. He highlighted in particular the Youth Leadership Development Competition that saw a local secondary school student progress to the regional final in Limerick and just miss out on a place for a trip to the EU parliament in Strasbourg.

He also paid tribute to the Be Safe Be Seen campaign that reached new heights in 2018 with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris launching the campaign in Kilbeggan in his first public event since his appointment. The arrival of the emergency services and especially the air ambulance raise the excitement levels through the roof. The event gained national media attention and the club is committed to getting the key message about road safety out.

Other highlights included entering Tullamore into the National Enterprise Awards 2018, the relaunch of the Tullamore Town Historical Walking Tour App by Cultural Ambassador Yvonne Farrell and the Remembrance Tree in Lloyd Town Park planted in memory of loved ones.

Money raised was divided between the club, Offlay Hospice, Down Syndrome Offaly and the Friends of Tullamore Hospital. And not forgetting the Strictly Stand Up comedy night that takes place early in the year. Now entering its fourth year the event has proved to be very popular locally and highly successful for the club.

before inviting new President Frank Kelly to take the chain of office. On accepting the chain, President Kelly thanked the outgoing president for his dedicated service throughout his term and spoke about the strength and unity of the club.

President Kelly then invited Alan Cunningham forward to accept the position of Vice President for the year ahead. This is the fist time since its official charter on 2016 the club has elected a Vice President. The club take a brief recess from regular meetings in July and August but normal activities continue over the period. If you wish to contact the club you can do so on tullamorerotary@gmail.com