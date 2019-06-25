'Soldier F' banner flags up divisions

A BANNER erected in Coleraine last week supporting a soldier accused of murdering civilians on Bloody Sunday has divided opinions around the town.

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called for the banner in support of ‘Soldier F’ to be removed.

The banner, which says ‘Coleraine Supports Soldier F’, appeared in the town close to Coleraine Railway Station last Tuesday evening, June 18.

Later that evening, the Coleraine branch of the Ulster Political Research Group posted an image of the banner taking pride of place near the railway which was supported by many people from the local area and further afield.

SDLP Assembly Member John Dallat also condemned the ‘Soldier F’ banner being put up last week, whilst DUP MP Gregory Campbell labelled the latest remarks as “hypocrisy of the highest order”.

PUP councillor Russell Watton, who topped the polls in last month's council elections, says that there is “seething anger” within the community over the treatment of ‘Soldier F’.

*Read full reaction inside this week's Chronicle.