Thanks for our 'wee miracle!'

A ‘MIRACLE’ baby boy, who survived against all the odds, has inspired his grateful parents to fundraise for the hospital which saved his life.

Tiny Oisin Quinn was born 10 weeks early, weighing just 3lb 3oz, after his mum Collette went into labour on Christmas Eve last year.

The Garvagh hairdresser said: “I started hemorrhaging on December 7 and spent three weeks in Causeway Hospital, Antrim and the Royal before being allowed home for Christmas.

“But I ended up back in hospital on December 23 because of concerns for my baby and the labour pains started on Christmas Eve. Oisin was born at Antrim Hospital on Boxing Day afternoon; it was a dramatic birth but, despite being so premature, he was breathing on his own and came out crying.

“There were no issues until January 3 when he started deteriorating. His dad Mark and I were told that Oisin had an infection; he had contracted sepsis and E coli.

“By January 5 a machine was keeping him alive; Oisin couldn't breathe on his own and doctors said there was no hope. It was heartbreaking and we were even making plans for his funeral.”

Mum-of-four Collette took her other children to the neonatal unit to say their goodbyes to their tiny brother as he battled for life.

