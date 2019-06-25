A lesson in honesty..

TWO big-hearted Cushendun schoolgirls have shown the community how charity begins at home after donating a substantial amount of money to their school!

Earlier this year, Ten-year-old Ayla Logan and her friend, Orla McCord, aged 11 found over £100 in their local Costcutter in Cushendun.

Showing their honestly, the two girls handed the sum into the shop owner, Pat McAuley.

After Pat put a notice up in the shop and the money remained unclaimed, he returned it to the pair that found it!

Ayla and Orla were delighted to have the money and thought long and hard about what they would do with their unexpected windfall...

And it will come as no surprised to those who know the girls that they handed the £120 over to their Primary School, St Ciaran's.

Ayla's mum Tara and Orla's mum, Jackie, are both very proud of the girls honesty and generosity in thinking of others' who could benefit from the money. The girls parents also praised Pat who showed the same honesty when the money wasn't claimed.

The girls handed the money over to acting school principal, Mrs Molloy, who thanked them on the school's behalf.