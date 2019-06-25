Apology issued as 1,200 waited more than 12 hours in Causeway’s A&E

THE number of patients who had to wait over 12 hours in Causeway Hospital's emergency department last year rose to 1,200, from 943 the previous year.

However latest Department of Health figures for the period ending March 31, also show that 71.3 % were seen without four hours, compared to 66.4% during the corresponding period in 2017/18.

Province-wide performance against the four hour waiting times target declined from 73.4% to 69.9% with a higher number of patients waiting longer than 12 hours in 2018/19 (25,326) compared with 2017/18 (17,347). The biggest rises were at the Ulster (4,553 to 6,486) and Craigavon Area (2,570 to 4,604).

There were 48,998 attendances at the Coleraine hospital's emergency care department, compared to 46,035 the previous year, statistics show.

