Council gridlock over park & ride

DISAPPOINTMENT has been expressed after a proposal aimed at alleviating traffic congestion at the Giant's Causeway and Bushmills was opposed at the committee stage by the DUP.

In a meeting closed to the public, DUP Cllr Sharon McKillop described a confidential 'Bushmills Arrival Hub Feasibility Study' report that concluded that the much needed Park & Ride facility would be best located at Dundarave Car Park in the middle of the village, as “flawed” and was “an undemocratic process.”

At the same June 11 meeting she also expressed concerns that “the proposal would result in an extended car park and not an arrival hub.”

The unratified minutes also reveal that the vote recommending the adoption of the report was tied at four apiece, with UUP, SDLP and Alliance councillors in favour, the DUP against with meeting Chair DUP Cllr Aaron Callan using his casting vote to block the move.

In the report, seen by The Chronicle, (see page 2) Dundarave scored 27 points and was recommended to councillors, with Seymour Sweeney's Portnaboe proposal scoring 25.

Speaking to The Chronicle since the meeting Cllr McKillop refused to be drawn on the specific objections her party had saying only that, “we will not be advocates for organisations, groups or individuals who do not have the best interests of the area, it's people and visitors as their primary objective."

This comes against the backdrop of speculation that the Dundarave plan opposed by the DUP would require the re-location of the Sgt Robert Quigg VC Memorial.

