Council passes motion calling for removal of 'divisive'

A MOTION calling for the removal of "divisive" banners from town centres and villages has been passed at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

The motion was brought forward by Sinn Fein's Cllr Liam Mackle.

It said: "In recognition of this council's efforts to encourage the regeneration of our town centres and our villages and mindful of the need for both to be places where everyone can feel welcome and where investment and tourism are promoted we call on those responsible for erecting divisive banners to remove them as a matter of urgency.

"This council will write to relevant agencies and the Police Service to urge them to remove such banners if those responsible do not."

A heated debate preceded a vote which was split. Out of the 38 members in attendance, 19 voted for the motion and 19 against.

That left the casting vote with Lord Mayor, Cllr Mealla Campbell, who sided with her colleagues in the SDLP in calling for the banners to be removed.

