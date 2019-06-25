Foyle Food Group to close Cookstown facility

A RED meat processing facility in Derryloran Industrial Estate, Cookstown is to close at the end of August, its owners have confirmed.

In a statement, Foyle Food Group Limited, claimed the "rationalisation of its processing capacity was necessary".

The factory currently employs 82 workers, with the company hopeful it will, where possible, be able to redeploy employees amongst its other facilities.

