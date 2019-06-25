Police seek information surrounding Ballysally blaze

Detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information following the report of a fire at a property in the town yesterday morning (Monday 24th June).



Detective Sergeant Rachel Gardiner said: “The fire at a house in the Ballygallin Park area was reported to us at shortly after 5:20 am. Damage was caused to the living room ceiling while smoke damage was sustained throughout the property, which, thankfully, was unoccupied at the time.



“Smoke damage was also caused to a neighbouring property.



“The NIFRS has ruled this fire to be suspicious and so we are treating this as a suspected arson at this time.



“While there are no reports of any injuries, this was a reckless act.



“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Ballygallin Park area and saw any suspicious activity in the hours before the fire was reported to us to call detectives in Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 181 of 24/06/19.”



Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.