Public meeting over stroke unit to take place next week

THE Department of Health has announced a public meeting to discuss their review of stroke services in Northern Ireland will take place in the Canal Court Hotel on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

The Support Our Stroke Services Committee are requesting that the people of the Newry, Down, Armagh, Louth and Monaghan areas attend the meeting to voice their concerns regarding the proposed closure of the Stroke Unit at Daisy Hill Hospital.

Chairperson of the committee, Eddy Curtis, stated: “The closure of our stroke unit will basically mean that the residents of our region will not be able to receive the necessary treatment within the recognised ‘Golden Hour’ and therefore their chances of recovery will be dramatically reduced.

“The Department of Health, who are proposing the closure of our Stroke Unit at Daisy Hill Hospital, have to be told that the people of our region are totally opposed to this proposal and will voice their opposition at this meeting.”

Already, the Support Our Stroke Services Committee have over 10,000 completed consultation forms signed by local residents and have said they will continue to get people to sign further forms before the consultation ends in August 2019.

“The Support Our Services Stroke Committee are calling on all residents in our area to vote with their feet, attend this consultation meeting, publicly voice their concerns and get the Department to reconsider their proposals and retain the Daisy Hill Stroke Unit,” added Mr Curtis.