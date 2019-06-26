€117,000 is to be spent on safety measures at the Erry Mill junction in Clara.

The junction, which has been on the agenda of the Tullamore Municipal District meetings for a number of years, is at design stage and will be completed this year, according to Offaly Executive Engineer, John Connelly.

Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District, Cllr Frank Moran welcomed the work saying it was great to see it progress. He also expressed satisfaction that the boardwalk form the Clara library to Clara bog will be finished which he said will make access safe.

Another issue which has been on the agenda over a long period is traffic concerns at the boys school in Clara. At the same meeting Councillor Ken Smollen once again highlighted the issue. He said there was extreme traffic congestion there. “There is no point waiting for a tragedy to happen,” he said.

John Connelly said the reality is that there is only traffic congestion at certain times of the day.

Cllr Smollen asked if a lollipop person could be employed, to which Mr Connelly asked where the funding would come from. Cllr Smollen then suggested it could be done on a voluntary basis.