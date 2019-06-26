100th birthday celebrations start early for Omagh's Vincent!

A popular retired farmer is already enjoying celebrations for his upcoming 100th birthday.

Vincent O’Reilly, from Richmond Park, Omagh, will turn 100 on July 3, and the celebrations are already well underway with a wonderful meal and cake provided by the Killyclogher Senior Citizen's Club - of which Vincent is a member - last Thursday.

Vincent, who is well known in the local area having once farmed in Tonagh, between Trillick and Fintona, has led a rich, full and healthy life - which he attributes to "having everything in moderation."

Dearly loved by his six children, 11 grandchildren and four great grandchildren, Vincent is looking forward to having his full family together to receive his cards from the Queen and Michael D Higgins next week.

According to daughter, Geraldine, her father's humour is among his greatest traits.

