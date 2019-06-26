Council to conduct door to door survey to help shape services

MID and East Antrim Borough Council are to conduct a door to door survey next week to help shape leisure services in the town.

The survey will be carried out from July 1 - July 3.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council have partnered with Strategic Leisure to conduct a door-to-door survey, with residents living within walking distance of the Seven Towers Leisure Centre, on what type of facilities they would like to see in the new Centre.

Mid and East Antrim residents have already had the opportunity to complete an online survey regarding the proposed replacement Centre.

However, in order to ensure representation from as many residents as possible, a door to door survey has been agreed.

Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Beth Adger said: “As a Council, we fully support and encourage an active lifestyle, and what better way to inspire the next generation than to ensure the new health and wellbeing centre has the sporting and recreational facilities that appeals to the people of this Borough.

“We welcome everyone’s views, whether you are a regular member at one of the venues or an occasional user.

“I also want to reassure residents who are taking part that the company we have conducting this service, Strategic Leisure, are a reputable firm and they will not have any issue with taking time to verify their identity.

“We would welcome people taking part in the survey and would greatly appreciate all responses, however anyone who may be contacted is under no obligation to do so.”

Residents can be assured that all information gained from the questions will remain confidential. Information from the survey will be handled in line with Data Protection.

