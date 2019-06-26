Hogweed 'spreading'

THERE have been reports of Giant Hogweed growing along the banks of the River Braid in Ballymena.

Members of the public have reported seeing the toxic plant growing beside the bridge at the entrance to the Ecos Park.

One man commented: “There are quite a few of them along this stretch of the river. There's specialist companies that can get rid of them, but dear help anyone who touches it not knowing what it is.”

Giant Hogweed is invasive and potentially harmful. Chemicals in the sap can cause photodermatitis or photosensitivity, where the skin becomes very sensitive to sunlight and may suffer blistering, pigmentation and long-lasting scars.

Others have reported seeing the plant at the bottom of the Garvaghy Road, Cullybackey crossroads.