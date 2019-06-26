Father and son jailed

DETECTIVES from the PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Division have welcomed the sentencing of James and John Hanrahan in Newry Crown Court.

James Hanrahan (46) and his 28-year old-son John Hanrahan were sentenced to four years and five years at Newry Crown Court today (Wednesday) for burglary, aggravated burglary, assault and driving offences.

"The victims in some of these incidents were elderly and vulnerable," said Detective Constable McAteer.

"I want to reassure everyone in our community that we will continue in our efforts to make Northern Ireland a safer place to live and work by proactively investigating and arresting people involved in criminality.

"I hope that the sentence today will act as a deterrent to others."