Kellswater Flute band hit the right note at FBA contest

Rachel McNabb

Reporter:

Rachel McNabb

KELLSWATER Band recently attended the Flute Band Association of Northern Ireland’s 3rd Annual Entertainment Competition in Newtownards.

Returning to the contest scene for the first time in five years, Kellswater secured First Prize in their Section winning the Wilbur Gordon Memorial Cup and were placed 3rd overall in the Entertainment and March categories.

A total of nine Bands were entered across all sections. In addition Kellswater percussionist Craig Lutton won Best Soloist prize on xylophone performing “On the Track”.

