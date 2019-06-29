Man dies in Newry play area

A MAN has died in a play area in Parkheard Crescent, Newry.

Carnagat Community Association stated: "Very sad news to wake up to this morning [Saturday] that a man has died in the kick about area in Parkhead Crescent, we are thinking of his family at this sad time, may he rest in peace."

The community association also called on residents to be respectful around the area.

Meanwhile, Newry councillor Charlie Casey added: "This is tragic news coming from Parkhead. I would echo the appeal of the community association.

"The Emergency Services have once again a harrowing job to do as they ascertain the circumstances involved."