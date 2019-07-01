Newry Democrat preview 02-07-2019

In this week's Newry Democrat...

News:

Tributes flood in for the late Geraldine Donnelly. The former Newry and Mourne councillor served for the Slieve Gullion ward from 2005 to 2016.

Councillor Mickey Larkin slams those responsible for causing carnage in Jonesborough over the weekend.

We have all the winners from this year's Newry Business Awards and two pages of photos.

Sport:

Benny Coulter and Oisin McConville have their say on the future of Down and Armagh football.

Don't miss our two page special on the Newry Darts League finals and awards night.

All this and much, much more in this week's Newry Democrat.