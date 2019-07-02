Antrim RBL in talks to sell hall

AN Extraordinary General Meeting of the Antrim branch of the Royal British Legion is to be held at the end of July to discuss selling the concert hall attached to the Royal British Legion.

Local patrons have been assured that in the event of a sale, the bar, members’ lounge and snooker and darts areas will remain open for business.

The current Legion building has sat on the site of the old Massereene School since 1974 and the extension, including the concert hall, was added in 1979.

*Read the full story in this week’s Antrim Guardian