TEMPLEPATRICK and the wider Antrim area has been left in mourning following the death of fundraising stalwart Betty Campbell MBE.

Mrs Campbell, of Paradise Walk in Templepatrick, passed away in hospital at the weekend.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Billy, children Gary and Joyce and grandchildren Jonathon, Matthew, Ashleigh and Chloe.

