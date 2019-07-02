Just what the doctor ordered!

IT was 25 years ago this week when the Prince of Wales cut the ribbon on a brand new Antrim Area Hospital.

The hospital, which was built at a cost of £40 million, was opened on July 6 1994 - part of an overhaul which saw the unpopular departure of accident and emergency services from the old Waveney Hospital in Ballymena.

Today, Antrim Area Hospital is the largest hospital in the Northern Trust area, providing a range of services.

To mark its 25th anniversary, staff at the hospital have been looking back this week at the many developments on the site as part of the celebrations for its special milestone.

*Read the full story in this week’s Antrim Guardian