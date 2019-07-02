More suicidal men are seeking sanctuary at Oasis

MORE suicidal men are seeking help as they struggle to cope with crippling mental health problems, a Coleraine-based charity has revealed.

In one fortnight alone three men turned up at the Oasis offices on Abbey Street desperate for support, coordinator David McCracken told the Chronicle.

“We are definitely seeing more men coming through our doors saying 'I'm in a bad place and I need help.'

“They tend to be in their mid-20s to 60s. In the past, it has been mainly women seeking support.

Men were reluctant to seek help because of the stigma surrounding mental health.”

He added: “Unlike a physical illness there are not the same obvious signs and people may say they are grand when they are really struggling.

“It takes a lot of courage to admit you need support. Receiving counseling, following a GP referral, can take three months which is an awfully long time if you are desperate.

“We offer assessments as soon as possible and currently have 20 repeat clients receiving counseling or mentoring.”

