Tributes to 'a true gent'

TOUCHING tributes have been paid to an inspirational youth worker and sportsman whose funeral will be held today (Tuesday).

Much-loved Brian Calvert, who was an instructor at Woodhall Outdoor Learning Centre in Kilrea and an under-16 coach at Kilrea GAC, died suddenly on Friday.

The father-of-four, of Boveedy Road, Kilrea, will be laid to rest following 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Drumagarner.

Tributes have poured in for the former Dominican College pupil who touched so many lives through his work at Woodhall and Bushmills Outdoor Education Centre, as well as his passion for sport and charity fundraising.

Woodhall Manager Gregg McCann said: “Brian had worked here for 17 years as an outdoor education learning instructor.

“He was loved by everybody and the staff are devastated. Brian was really popular with the young people as well as the staff and had a fantastic relationship with them all. He worked part-time at Bushmills until the centre closed.”

MLA John Dallat, who described Mr Calvert as “a friend,” spoke of the local community's “genuine shock and disbelief.”

