Cautious welcome for Bushmills Arrival Hub plan, but lack of consultation remains a major issue

A COUNCIL decision to approve a project that will see the much needed Bushmills Arrival Hub located at the centrally located Dundarave Car Park has been cautiously welcomed by most residents according to a number of community leaders within the village.

Though nothing have been officially confirmed The Chronicle understands that the proposal to adopt a confidential ‘Bushmills Arrival Hub Feasibility Study’ report that concluded that the much needed Park & Ride facility would be best located at Dundarave Car Park, was narrowly approved at the full council meeting on June 25.

Alliance Councillor Chris McCaw who supported the Dundarave plan, said: “I believe this site holds the best potential benefit for the village, rather than an out of town Arrival Hub."

The Chronicle met with Mr Derwyn Brewster Chair of Bushmills Residents and Environmental Forum (BREF); Ryan Brewster also of BREF, Roy Bolton Chair of Bushmills Business Association and Martin Maclaine Chairman of the Bushmills Trust to discuss issues surrounding the Arrival Hub.

