Fallen Dark Hedges tree goes to good home

A FALLEN tree that was made famous by the TV show Game of Thrones has found a new home in Ballycastle.

The 200-year-old beech that formed part of the Dark Hedges near Armoy came down in a storm at the end of January.

The tree fell on land owned by James Laverty and was sold on privately through Daniel McAllister and Son Auctioneers and Estate Agents in Cloughmills.

It has since swapped the King Road’s for Dragonstone after being purchased by farmer Sean McBride who paid a ‘significant undisclosed’ amount for the item, which he plans to use as a side business.

McBride’s land in Fairhead was used as a film location by Game of Thrones during the seventh series of the show.

Speaking to The Chronicle, Sean insists he hopes to make souvenirs and tourist items with the fallen beech.

“With Game of Thrones filming here, I wanted to make a link and buy the tree and perhaps make souvenirs and tourist items,” Sean said.

