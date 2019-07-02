Paisley could face another Parliamentary Standards investigation after latest luxury holiday debacle

Paisley could face another Parliamentary Standards investigation after latest luxury holiday debacle

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley.

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

NORTH Antrim MP Ian Paisley  could have to face another investigation by the Parlimentary Commissioner for Standards after allegations aired on last week's BBC 'Spotlight'.
Local MLA's Robin Swann and Philip McGuigan, among others have written to the parliamentary Commissioner for Standards over the latest allegations with Mr Paisley himself telling the BBC to had over their evidence. 
The programme alleged that a family holiday at the luxury Coco Bodu Hithi resort in the Maldives in the Autumn of 2016 was paid for by a Minister in the Maldivian Government.

*For latest on this story see this week's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130