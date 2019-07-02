Road Service policies should be screened under Rural Needs Act 'As a matter of urgency'- Peacock

LOCAL Sinn Féin Councillor Leanne Peacock has stated that Roads Service policies should be screened under the Rural Needs Act as a matter of urgency.

Cllr Peacock was speaking following a presentation to Council from Roads Service where she raised this issue directly with the Divisional Roads Manager.

Cllr Peacock said,

"The Rural Needs Act was brought in, in 2016 to protect those who live in rural areas from being disproportionately impacted by the policies of statutory agencies.

“This Act places a statutory duty on all statutory agencies to have due regard to rural needs when developing, adopting, implementing or revising policies, strategies and plans, and when designing and delivering public services.

“I queried this very issue with the Divisional Roads Manager at the June Council meeting where he agreed that policies should be looked at under the provision of the Act, however, I am aghast that 3 years after this bill has been brought into force Roads Service have yet to look at their policies under the act."

"Surely, statutory agencies who have a statutory duty under the Act to look at their policies and delivery of public services should have begun this process immediately after the adoption of this important piece of legislation however to date there is no timeframe in place for this to be carried out.

“As a result rural communities are not being afforded the important protections that this legislation provides in terms of Roads Policies, 78% of all roads in the north are classified as rural roads and this further emphasises the importance of such screening.

“I have raised particularly the winter gritting policies, provision of street lighting and footpaths and well as grass cutting to be key policies which have a huge disproportionate impact on rural communities and should be screened under the provision of the Rural Needs Act without delay."

"I will be writing further to Roads Service and the Department to request that their policies and procedures are screened under the Act as a matter of priority."