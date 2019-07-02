Watton cleared by standards watchdog

THE councils’ watchdog has declined a request to investigate the PUP's Russell Watton over an interview in which he discussed his UVF past and continued existence of paramilitaries in Coleraine.



The exclusive article in the Chronicle prompted a complaint to the Local Government Commissioner for Standards by SDLP Assemblyman John Dallat. Mr. Dallat alleged Councillor Watton had breached the councillors’ Code of Conduct by refusing to declare unambiguous opposition to people taking the law into their own hands.



He also claimed Mr Watton had used the interview to promote an illegal paramilitary loyalist organisation and refuses to see his involvement with the UVF as a mistake. Mr Dallat further complained that Mr Watton had shown a lack of respect for victims of terror groups and failed to advocate support for the PSNI.



A spokesperson for the Commissioner said: “After consideration a decision has been taken not to progress the complaint towards investigation.”

It's understood the Commissioner concluded Mr. Watton's comments were protected under Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights which recognises freedom of expression.



It states that, in a political context, even language regarded as offensive to some, must be tolerated.



In response to the decision, Mr. Watton said he considered Mr Dallat's complaint “frivolous and unjustified.”

