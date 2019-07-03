Ballee Knitting Club donate teddies to Fire Service

The ladies of Ballee Knitting Club have kindly donated teddies for NIFRS to give out to children at operational incidents.

Station Commander Alan Barr from Ballymena District explained: “Some of the incidents which the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attends can be very traumatic, especially if children are involved.

“Therefore, these teddies will bring a degree of comfort to such children at various incidents.”

Mr Barr would like to express his thanks to the ladies of Ballee Knitting Club for their kind donation and thinking about children who may have witnessed traumatic events at operational incidents. These teddies will be carried on all front line appliances within Ballymena District.