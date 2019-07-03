EJ, Birr win top award

EJ, global manufacturer of infrastructure access solutions, has awarded its Birr manufacturing facility Top Performer in the Safety & Environmental category at its annual business summit in France.

It coincides with the rec ent certification of their Birr Fabrication, Distribution and Composites facility to ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System Standard.

ISO 45001 is the new international standard that specifies requirements for an occupational health and safety (OH&S) management systems which supports EJ existing safety platforms to proactively improve their OH&S performance and preventing injury and ill-health at work.