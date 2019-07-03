Gang raid 91-year-old's home in 'despicable attack'

A ‘DESPICABLE attack by cowards’ was how the PSNI described the gang that attempted a raid on a 91-year-old pensioner's home in rural Tyrone on Friday evening.

A defiant Gertie Primrose admitted that while she was shaken and upset she also managed to kick one of the would-be thieves and shouted at them until they left.

Now however she admits she is a prisoner in her own home as a result and will not be opening the door to anyone unless they can prove who they are.

The incident, which is being linked to other incidents in this area that night, occurred in the quiet townland of Cooneen, four miles outside Fivemiletown, and has provoked anger and outrage within the community and beyond.

Indeed this is the third time she has had to deal with intruders. Two thugs broke into her home 19 years ago and physically held her down before making off with a minor amount of cash.

Then on the most recent occasion, 13 weeks ago, a man ransacked the contents of her rooms and again made off with a small amount of cash. On that occasion the defiant pensioner vowed she would not be driven out of her home. She repeated that promise this week as she recalled what happened on Friday night.

Miss Primrose said she was on the phone when the intruders burst in via her back door around 8pm.

