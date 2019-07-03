Slurry spills on Roscrea streets anger residents

RESIDENTS in the centre of Roscrea have complained that trucks and trailers transporting livestock to one of the town’s busy meat processing plants are repeatedly spilling slurry across the town’s streets and causing a health and traffic hazard.

Residents of the Grove Street, Bunkers Hill and Railway View areas of the town are regularly faced with a mass of slurry and effluent splashed across the street only feet from the front doorsteps, which is spilling from the catch-tanks beneath the livestock transport trailers, a public meeting in Roscrea heard last week.

The busy Kinnitty Road and traffic lights junction, which is lined with houses on both sides and one of the heritage town’s oldest residential areas, is regularly strewn with puddles of effluent and pedestrians and motorists are forced to walk and drive through them.

The messy livestock sewage, which is usually watered down after the trucks are washed down after depositing their cargo, is normally caught beneath the vehicles in tanks – however, residents have observed the fluid gushing from vehicles as they leave the factory and make their way down Bunkers Hill towards the town, the Tribune learned.

Highlighting the matter at the monthly meeting of Roscrea Community Development Council last week. Chairman of the Ashbury Residents Association and a regular user of the route, Tommy Murphy, said the issue causes great distress for residents of the streets affected.

“It splashes up onto the houses and then pedestrians, people pushing prams and anybody in a wheelchair or mobility aid has to walk through it. It’s dangerous for health and dangerous for traffic and the residents want the factory to inform the drivers to close the valves on their vehicles before driving through the town,” Mr Murphy said.

“It’s also illegal to allow it to spill out onto the streets like that and the drivers can be fined for it,” Roscrea Chamber President, Seamus Browne, added.