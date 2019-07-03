Urban beach at People's Park opens this weekend

BEACH days are almost upon us as Mid and East Antrim’s urban beach prepares to open its huts to the public this week. No need to sit in those coastal traffic jams when you have the beach right on your doorstep.

Dust off those flip flops, grab your favourite beach towel and find your perfect spot on the beach in People’s Park, Ballymena.

Build sandcastles in the sunshine and feel the sand between your toes at our special launch event from 1pm on July 6 right through to the end of August.

This project is part of Mid & East Antrim’s £3m Local Authority Action Plan, which is financed through the EU’s PEACE IV Programme. This EU programme is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body.

Match-funding for the Councils’ Action Plan has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department for Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

The urban beach has been designed by award winning designer Ian Price. His quirky design will accommodate a number of community activities.

There will be an area that has plenty of space for laying out the beach towels, a dedicated sand sculpture section, and a jetty style promenade.

The main feature of the urban beach will be a lighthouse, which is something that Ballymena residents will not be used to seeing in their People’s Park.

The space will also be used to host a number of activities for all the family to enjoy.

These include an outdoor cinema, music, entertainment, beach fun, pop-up play, sand sculptures, seashell stories and beach Olympics.

Running alongside the Urban Beach this summer will be an activity programme for teens relating to the outdoors.

For more information and to keep up to date you can go to www.midandeastantrim. gov.uk/peaceiv